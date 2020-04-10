WB Appoints New CMOH of Howrah, Paschim Bardhaman

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], April 10 (ANI): West Bengal Government on Thursday announced that Dr. Debashish Haldar will act as Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH), Howrah until further order.In addition to that, the state health department said Dr. Birendra Prasad Shaw will act as CMOH, Paschim Bardhaman until further order. Dr Nishith Baran Mandal who was the previous CMOH of Howrah has been directed to act as OSD and ADHS of Swasthya Bhawan. This comes after the total number of active coronavirus in the state increased to 80. (ANI)

