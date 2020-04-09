Wearing Face Mask Now Mandatory in Urban Areas in Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 9 (ANI): Rajasthan government has made wearing of face masks mandatory for the people in urban areas as a precautionary step to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Wearing face masks have already made compulsory in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha.Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot ordered officials to implement the Bhilwara model of dealing with COVID-19 in other districts of the state as well including Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Churu, Tonk, Jhunjhunu and Banswada.He directed officials to monitor the coronavirus situation through cameras in hotspot areas.Additional Chief Secretary Health Rohit Kumar Singh said that the orders of 10 lakh rapid testing kits have been placed.According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 383 coronavirus cases including 21 cured/discharged and 3 deaths in Rajasthan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)