Western Army Commander Reviews Operational Readiness of Troops

Jammu, May 5 (PTI) Western Army Commander Lt Gen R P Singh visited the Yol and Palampur-based military stations on Tuesday and reviewed the operational readiness of the troops to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, a defence spokesperson said.

The general officer commanding (GoC) 9 Corps, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, briefed him about the current situation, operational preparedness and efforts to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

Lt Gen Singh also interacted with civil officials and felicitated Rajesh Kumar Prajapati, Deputy Commissioner of Kangra, for commendable efforts in containing and instituting adequate measures to combat the COVID-19 spread.

Thereafter, the Army Commander visited the Palampur Military Station and interacted with doctors and staff members of the COVID-19 dedicated hospital and the COVID Care Centre.

He lauded the corona warriors for their relentless efforts in preparation to fight against the pandemic and rendering selfless service to the nation.

