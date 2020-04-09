Western Naval Command Distributes Ration Packets in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI): Western Naval Command provided 500 ration packets to the local authorities for distributing it among needy during the lockdown.It also distributed ration amongst the stranded construction workers at Kamathipura area.Earlier on Saturday, around 250 ration packets were handed over to the local authorities near Musaafir Khana and at the collector office near Asiatic Library.Distribution points for these ration packets were set up at Cuffe Parade and Kalba Devi.So far 1135 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed from the state, as the country's total cases rose to 5,865 on Thursday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of the 5,865 cases, 5,218 are active COVID-19 cases, and 477 patients have been recovered or discharged. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)