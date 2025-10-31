Lucknow, October 31: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday questioned the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the promise of one crore jobs in Bihar, asking, "where are the jobs" they promised in the last elections. Speaking to reporters in Lucknow, Akhilesh Yadav criticised the JD(U) and the BJP-led NDA, alleging that they had not fulfilled the promises made during the last election.

He said, "Remember when the first manifesto was released in Goa? They said they would build new cities, smart cities. Tell me what the situation is today. These 1 crore jobs, which they are going to provide in Bihar... They had promised two crore jobs before that. Where are those jobs? They had promised to double farmers' income. Where is the doubling of farmers' income?" Akhilesh Yadav Says Nitish Kumar Made CM Only for Elections, Backs Tejashwi Yadav.

This comes after the NDA released its 'Sankalp Patra' and promised to provide over 1 crore government jobs and employment opportunities, conduct a skills census to provide skills-based employment, and establish mega skill centres in every district, transforming Bihar into a 'Global Skill Training' Centre. The ruling alliance has also promised to provide women with financial assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh to promote prosperity and self-reliance through the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana' and promised to make 1 crore women 'Lakhpati Didi'.

Under the 'Kapurgari Thakur Kisan Samman Nidhi', farmers will receive an annual benefit of Rs 3,000, totalling Rs 9,000, as per the manifesto. The voting for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14. Furthermore, taking a dig at the Centre, Akhilesh Yadav claimed that India has caved to the United States' pressure over tariffs imposed on Indian goods by US President Donald Trump. ‘If Rahul Gandhi Joins Bihar Election Campaign, NDA’s Victory Is Assured in State’: UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

"And then we saw the dollar plummeting at that time. Tariffs are being imposed today, and it's being reported that the Indian government has acquiesced to US pressure internally. America wanted to open the way for corn in the textile industry and for milk and milk products. It seems that the Bharatiya Janata Party government has accepted it," he said. Trump had imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, urging New Delhi to diversify energy sources. New Delhi is in talks with Washington, DC, over a trade agreement.

