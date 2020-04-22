Will Impound Vehicles, Cancel Passes in Case of Misuse: Hyderabad Police

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 22 (ANI): Hyderabad Police Commissioner on Tuesday said that vehicle would be seized immediately and the pass will be cancelled if anybody is found misusing the pass issued to them amid the lockdown."There will be more checking on all check-posts. If anybody is found misusing the pass issued to them, the vehicle will be seized immediately and the pass will be cancelled," Anjani Kumar, Hyderabad Police Commissioner, told ANI. He highlighted that several people in the state were caught misusing the pass issued to them. Thus, their passes were cancelled and vehicles were seized.He said that as Telangana has announced the extension of lockdown till May 7 in the state, Hyderabad city is committed to ensuring that all the containment areas have proper barricades and there is no movement of people."We are also ensuring the essentials reaching to the needy public. We are checking each and every person whether they are carrying residence proof or not and if anyone is found moving beyond three kilometres radius then the action is taken," he added. (ANI)

