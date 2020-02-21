Will Seek Legal Opinion for Elgar Parishad, Koregaon Bhima SIT: Deshmukh

Gadchiroli, Feb 21 (PTI) Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday said the previous government in the state termed those opposed to their policies as 'urban Naxals' and foisted cases against intellectuals, poets and thinkers.

He said the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi would set up a special investigation team (SIT), as demanded by NCP chief Sharad Pawar, to probe the Koregoan Bhima and Elgar Parishad cases, the latter now being investigated by the federal National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Addressing a press conference here, Deshmukh said legal opinion was being sought for the setting up of the SIT.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)