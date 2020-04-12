Jammu: Wine Shop Burgled at Amphalla Chowk Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Liquor | Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Jammu, April 12: Unidentified thieves broke into a wine shop here and decamped with some bottles of the alcoholic beverage and cash amid the ongoing lockdown, police said on Sunday. The shop was located at Amphalla Chowk in the heart of the city, a police official said.

The accused dug a hole through the wall from the rear of the store and the theft was noticed this morning, he said. Fact Check: Wine Shops Open In Mumbai, Pune and Rest of Maharashtra Amid COVID-19 Lockdown? Know Truth About The Fake Viral Post.

It was not immediately known how many wine bottles and cash are missing from the shop. A case has been registered and the guilty will be brought to book, the official said.

