Woman Accuses Brother of Raping Her in UP

Mathura (UP), Feb 21 (PTI) A woman has alleged that she was raped by her brother and that her father and sister-in-law were in cahoots with him, police said on Friday.

The woman's father and brother have been arrested following a complaint filed by her on Thursday, the police said.

The woman is married but has been living in her parental house in Raya town of Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district following a marital discord.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Vinay Singh Chauhan, the 26-year-old woman has alleged that she was raped by her brother and that her "father sister-in-law helped him in committing the heinous crime".

The woman has been sent for medical examination, the police officer said.

