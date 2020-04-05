Woman Raped in Manipur, One Arrested

Imphal, Apr 5 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a woman in Manipur's Thoubal district, police said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the woman, the accused, who hails from Tripura, was arrested from Moidangpok area, Superintendent of Police S Ibomcha said.

The woman alleged that she was raped by the accused, a driver by profession, on Saturday evening, the officer said.

A case has been registered and investigation started, he added.

