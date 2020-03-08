Women's Day: Mumbai Tea Vendor to Offer Free Tea to Women

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 8 (ANI): Manoj Thakur, a tea vendor has decided to offer tea free of cost to all women visiting his stall. He said that he took the decision as he wanted to do something special on International Women's Day. Thakur, has also put up a banner near his tea stall which reads--"Happy Women's Day, We are celebrating March 9th 2020, 3 pm to 7 pm. Free Chai for all the respected women."Speaking to ANI, Manoj said, "I have been selling tea for 10-15 years so I felt I should do something different and special on this Women's Day. Women customers visit here frequently. Our Prime Minister also used to sell tea, so I am inspired by him. No work is small or big.""The women customers have given a positive response after they saw the banner which I have put here regarding this initiative," he added. (ANI)

