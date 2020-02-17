Women's Tennis Highly Unpredictable Now: Boris Becker

Berlin [Germany], Feb 17 (ANI): Six-time Grand Slam winner Boris Becker reckons that women's tennis is highly unpredictable now as new winners continue to emerge in different tournaments.Becker also said that the 15-year-old sensation Coco Gauff has a long way to go and she should not be judged just on the basis of upsetting a few top players in different Grand Slams.Gauff managed to stun Noami Osaka at this year's Australian Open while she defeated Venus Williams in the 2019 Wimbledon."Women's tennis is very unpredictable, you have new winners at the majors quite frequently. Sofia Kenin won the Australian Open this time, everyone was talking about Noami Osaka, but we got a new winner. 15-year-old Coco Gauff is very young, she needs to develop, we get sidetracked sometimes by the story, not by the performance," Becker said."Serena coming back after becoming a mother is a bigger story. She did reach a couple of Grand Slam finals, she is just one match away from her 24th Grand Slam, so why not this year," he added.Becker also commented on Indian veteran Leander Paes saying the doubles' star has had a good career."I am a fan of him, I saw him at Melbourne (Australian Open) this year. He has been very successful, he has had a career in doubles tennis, he must really think a lot about tennis, I wish him the best for the future," Becker said.On December 25 last year, Paes had announced that 2020 will be his last year on the court. The player took to Instagram to wish fans a Merry Christmas and along with that he also announced 2020 as his farewell year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)