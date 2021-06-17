Wonder Woman 1984 star Kristen Wiig will headline MGM's upcoming movie The Husbands, an adaptation of the upcoming novel. According to Deadline, the studio has bagged the rights for Chandler Baker's book, which is set to be published in August. Baker will adapt her novel for the screen, marking her feature screenwriting debut. The story is about an overworked mother who, while house-hunting in a nice suburban neighbourhood, meets a group of high-powered women with enviably supportive husbands. Rooney Mara, Claire Foy and Jessie Buckley Join Frances McDormand in Movie Adaptation of Novel ‘Women Talking’.

When she agrees to take on a legal case involving the untimely death of one resident's husband, she risks exposing not only the secrets at the heart of her own marriage, but the true secret to having it all, one worth killing for. Brad Pitt's Plan B Entertainment will produce the project alongside Wiig. Baker will serve as an executive producer. We Used To Live Here: Blake Lively To Headline in the Adaptation of Netflix’s Psychological Thriller Film.

Wiig most recently featured in Warner Bros superhero blockbuster "Wonder Woman 1984", co-starring Gal Gadot, Chris Pine and Pedro Pascal. The actor is currently co-writing the untitled "Cinderella Evil Stepsisters" film for Disney with frequent collaborator Annie Mumolo. She will also lend her voice for the next installment of the "Despicable Me" franchise.

