World Earth Day: Kiren Rijiju Urges People to Protect Earth and Its 'pristine Natural Beauty'

New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday urged people to "protect our beautiful mother earth" and preserve its "pristine natural beauty" on the occasion of World Earth Day.Rijiju took to Twitter and posted a video to share an aerial view of forests in Arunachal Pradesh."On #EarthDay2020 I want to show you my home State of Arunachal Pradesh, India. This forest in Arunachal Pradesh is so dense that the sunlight never reaches the ground. Let's pledge to protect our beautiful mother earth & preserve its pristine natural beauty. #IndiaFightsCorona," Rijiju captioned the video.Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged people to work towards a cleaner, healthier and more prosperous planet on World Earth Day. Prime Minister Modi also gave a shout-out to all those working at the forefront to defeat COVID-19. (ANI)

