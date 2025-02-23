Paris, Feb 22 (AP) A knife attack Saturday in eastern France left one dead and at least two injured, the national anti-terrorism prosecutor's office said.

A 37-year-old Algerian man was arrested, the prosecutor's office said. The attack occurred in the French city of Mulhouse near Germany and Switzerland. The anti-terrorism prosecutor's office said that it's handling the investigation.

French President Emmanuel Macron labelled the perpetrator an Islamic extremist, and said the government has “complete determination” to respond to the attack.

France has been on high alert for extremist threats.

Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau was heading to the scene of the attack Saturday night. (AP)

