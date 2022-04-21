Ankara [Turkey], April 21 (ANI/Sputnik): A bus carrying prison guards exploded in the northwestern Turkish city of Bursa, leaving one person dead and 13 others injured, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday.

"As a result of the explosion that occurred yesterday in Bursa, 1 person was killed and 13 people were injured, one of them seriously injured," Koca said on Twitter.

According to the local governor, as cited by Turkish media, the blast was man-made, with the use of an improvised explosive device. (ANI/Sputnik)

