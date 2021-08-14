Beijing, Aug 14 (PTI) One miner was killed while 19 others were trapped after a coal mine got flooded with mud in northwest China's Qinghai province on Saturday, authorities said.

The accident happened around noon when 21 people were working down the mine located in Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, according to the provincial emergency management department.

Also Read | First Live Asian Giant 'Murder Hornet' of 2021 Spotted in Washington State in the US, Caught in Action Attacking Wasp Nest (See Pic).

Two miners were lifted to the ground, including one who died, while others remained trapped, the department said.

More rescuers are rushing to the site, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Also Read | Afghanistan: Taliban Capture Sharana Capital of Paktika Province Near Eastern Border.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)