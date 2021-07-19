California [US], July 19 (ANI/Xinhua): One person died and three others were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in Walnut Creek, Northern California of the United States, police said.

Local police responded after receiving reports of a shooting at about 1:37 a.m., the police said in a Facebook post.

One victim died at the scene and the other three were taken to a local hospital, police said, adding that "This is an active investigation." (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)