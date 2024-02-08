New York, Feb 8 (AP) Ten cars of a cargo train carrying plastic pellets and cooking oil derailed in upstate New York, with two ending up in a river, authorities said.

The cars, part of a 94-car train, derailed about 10:15 pm on Wednesday in Rensselear County, in the village of Valley Falls. County authorities said it was a Norfolk Southern train operated by Berkshire Eastern Railroad.

Also Read | Israel-Palestine War: 'Hamas Does Not Care About People', Son of Hamas Founder Mosab Hassan Yousef (Watch Video).

No injuries were reported and no hazardous materials were involved, Tom Ciuba, a spokesperson for Berkshire Eastern, said early Thursday.

“Two of the railcars have fallen into the Hoosic River — with one leaking a small amount of cooking oil and another leaking a small amount of plastic resin,” he said in an email.

Also Read | Taiwan's Tourism Administration Orders Immediate Halt to China Tours.

“Contractors are on site to fully respond to the incident, and rerailing of the cars should take several hours,” Ciuba said. “A thorough investigation into the cause is also underway.”

Part of a state route in the area was closed, county authorities said. (AP) GSP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)