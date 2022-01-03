Lahore [Pakistan], January 3 (ANI): A 12-year-old girl was killed in Pakistan's Multan during celebratory firing, local media has reported.

Citing the first information report (FIR), Geo tv reported that the girl's neighbour Sahil, had arranged a party at his residence to celebrate the birth of his son. His friend, Murshid, had started aerial firing to express his happiness when the incident occurred.

Police have arrested the suspect and a case has been registered against him, as per the media outlet.

Further investigation into the incident is underway, the police said. (ANI)

