Aleppo [Syria], June 13 (ANI): At least 13 people were killed and more than 27 sustained injuries in an attack on a hospital in the Syrian city of Afrin on Saturday.

According to Anadolu News agency, the attack on a private hospital was carried out by the Kurdistan Workers' Party and Syrian Kurdish Self-Defence Forces (PKK/YPG).

Over the past decade, hospitals across Syria have been attacked more than 400 times.

Data obtained by DW suggests the attacks formed part of a larger strategy to cripple access to medical facilities in rebel-held areas. (ANI)

