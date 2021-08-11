Kabul [Afghanistan], August 11 (ANI): At least 15 Taliban were killed and 8 members of the insurgent group injured in an operation conducted by Afghan National Security and Defense Forces (ANDSF) with support from the Afghan Air Force (AAF) at the outskirts of Kandahar provincial center, the Ministry of Defense, Afghanistan said on Wednesday.

"15 Taliban terrorists were killed and 8 others were wounded in an operation conducted by ANDSF with support from AAF at the outskirts of Kandahar provincial center, today morning. Also, 14 enemy weapons & some amount of their amos were destroyed," Ministry of Defense, Afghanistan tweeted.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani today arrived in Mazar-e-Sharif city in the Balkh province.

With US and NATO forces announcing withdrawal from the country, the Taliban began an assault on major cities and seized control of cities of Sar-e-Pol, Sheberghan, Aybak, Kunduz, Taluqan, Pul-e-Khumri, Farah, Zaranj and Faizabad.

Taliban have also attacked civilians and imposed regressive and barbaric rules in the provinces that fell to them. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Tuesday informed that at least 180 people have been killed while more than 1,180 have been wounded in four Afghan cities alone since July 9 as Taliban offensives have escalated. (ANI)

