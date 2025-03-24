North Waziristan [Pakistan], March 24 (ANI): Pakistani security forces successfully repelled an infiltration attempt by Khwarij terrorists near the Pak-Afghan border, eliminating 16 terrorists in a swift operation, ARY News reported, citing the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The attempted incursion took place in the Ghulam Khan Kaley region of North Waziristan, where terrorists attempted to cross into Pakistani territory but were intercepted by security personnel.

ISPR stated that the military's quick response thwarted the infiltration bid, preventing any terrorists from breaching the border. The statement reaffirmed Pakistan's repeated calls for the Afghan interim government to ensure that Afghan soil is not used for terrorism against Pakistan.

The military further stressed that Islamabad expects Kabul to fulfil its responsibilities in this regard and take decisive action to curb cross-border militant activities, reported ARY News.

Meanwhile, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Lakki Marwat district, police successfully repelled an armed attack on Pezo police station. Officials reported that the attack was launched by terrorists who attempted to storm the facility, but officers on duty effectively countered the assault, forcing the attackers to retreat. No casualties were reported among security personnel.

Additionally, security forces had previously thwarted an assault on the Lakhani border post near the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa border. The latest attack marked the second such attempt within 24 hours and the third major incident within a week. Reports indicated that 20 to 25 heavily armed terrorists, equipped with advanced weaponry including rocket launchers, launched the assault, ARY News reported.

However, the use of thermal imaging cameras allowed security personnel to detect and retaliate against the attackers, preventing significant damage. (ANI)

