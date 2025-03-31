Rome, Mar 31 (AP) Italian police are investigating as possible arson a fire that destroyed more than a dozen Tesla electric vehicles at a dealership on the outskirts of Rome early Monday.

Tesla Italy said that it is cooperating with police, and that it had turned over surveillance video from the vehicles themselves. The cars' internal video operates even when they are off.

Also Read | US Shocker: Police Lieutenant's Wife Allegedly Steals USD 150,000 From Youth Sports League in Pennsylvania To Fund Shopping Sprees, Arrested.

An Associated Press reporter at the scene counted 16 burned cars.

Tesla has been the target of protests around the world against owner Elon Musk's affiliation with the Trump administration. European sales of Tesla vehicles tumbled 49 per cent in the first two months of the year even as overall sales of EVs grew. (AP)

Also Read | Myanmar Earthquake Update: Death Toll Rises to 2,056, National Mourning Declared After Deadly 7.7 Magnitude Quake Hits Country; 3,900 Injured and 270 Missing.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)