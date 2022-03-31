Wardak [Afghanistan], March 31 (ANI): Eighteen people were injured after a bus collided with a truck on a highway in Afghanistan's Wardak province, media reported on Thursday.

The accident took place on Wednesday night, Xinhua News Agency reported citing authorities.

Also Read | China Plan Crash: 2 Black Boxes of Crashed Boeing 737 Aircraft Being Decoded.

On March 21, eight people were killed and two others injured in a road accident in Nangarhar province.

The accident took place when the two vehicles hit head-on along a ring road in Police District 6 of provincial capital Jalalabad city, an official told Xinhua.

Also Read | World Bank Puts on Hold Four Projects in Afghanistan Worth USD 600 Million Over Ban on Girls Attending School.

Road mishaps are frequent in the mountainous country and occur mostly due to poor driving or badly maintained roads and vehicles, as per Xinhua. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)