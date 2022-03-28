Mexico City, Mar 28 (AP) Nineteen people were killed when gunmen burst into a clandestine rooster fight in western Mexico, prosecutors in the western state of Michoacan said Monday.

The attack occurred late Sunday near the town of Zinapecuaro, Michoacan.

Also Read | Mexico Shooting: 19 Killed After Attack on Festive Gathering in Las Tinajas.

The dead include 16 men and three women, and a number of people were wounded in the attack.

The office said that drug cartels and gangs had been fighting in the area.

Also Read | Pakistan National Assembly Begins Crucial Session, Opposition Likely to Table No-Trust Motion Against PM Imran Khan.

Michoacan has been the scene of a longstanding turf battle between local cartels and the Jalisco cartel, from the neighbouring state of Jalisco.

The fighting has included the use of bomb-dropping drones, landmines and home-made armoured cars.

Cockfighting, while illegal in many areas, remains a popular pastime in parts of Mexico, though the fights between roosters are usually held clandestinely. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)