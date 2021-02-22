Peshawar, Feb 22 (PTI) Five persons of a family, including two children, were killed over a land dispute in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday, according to the police.

Superintendent of Police (Rural Peshawar) Waqar Khan said that the incident occurred in Akhun Abad Sarband area of Peshawar.

The deceased include a man, his two wives, a daughter and a son.

A case has been registered against the man's nephew who is absconding.

The accused had differences with his uncle over the property, a three marla house, which turned violent following a heated argument.

The five persons were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were declared brought dead, the police said.

Marla, a traditional unit of area used in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, is considered as equal to 272.25 square feet or 25.2929 square metres.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)