Paris, Dec 23 (AP) A shooting in central Paris left two people dead and four others wounded on Friday, prosecutors said. A 69-year-old suspect was arrested.

The reason for the shooting wasn't immediately clear. The prosecutor's office opened a murder investigation.

Anti-terrorism prosecutors are investigating the shooting, but haven't indicated any sign of a terrorist motive.

Police had cordoned off the area in the 10th arrondissement of the French capital, and the Paris police department had warned people to stay away from the area.(AP)

