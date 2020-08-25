Lahore, Aug 25 (PTI) Pakistan's counter-terrorism officials have arrested two militants of the banned Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JuA), a splinter terrorist group of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, in the country's Punjab province, the police said on Tuesday.

According to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab Police, an intelligence-based operation was conducted in Sahiwal city, some 175 kms from here, on Monday.

The terrorists were carrying weapons and explosive material as they had planned to attack the personnel of the law enforcement agencies in the city. The CTD team raided their whereabouts and arrested them, the police said.

A hand grenade, a pistol, explosive material, bullets and an amount for terror financing were recovered from them, it said.

The terrorists have been shifted to an undisclosed location for interrogation.

Last week, the CTD thwarted a terrorist attack in Lahore and arrested a suicide-bomber of the JuA.

