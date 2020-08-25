Bangkok, August 25: Thailand floated a plan to welcome back tourists in October. On Friday, the Thailand government announced that it would allow foreign tourists to visit the country from October this year. The announcement was made by Thailand's Minister of Tourism Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn last week during a public forum held last week. The minister said that tourists visiting the country will now have to stay for a minimum period of 30 days. Their stay will also include a 14-day quarantine period.

During the quarantine period, tourists will not be allowed to step out of a hotel. However, after completing their mandatory quarantine period, they can explore other areas of the country. Reports claimed that the decision had been made as the Thailand authorities suspended plans to make air bubbles with the countries as the cases in Asia are increasing drastically. Vande Bharat Mission: Air India's First Repatriation Flight from Thailand to Arrive in Delhi Today.

As per reports, visitors will have to undergo coronavirus tests during the quarantine. Only after testing negative for COVID-19, they can move freely across Phuket. The tourists have to stay in the province for additional one more week, before travelling to other parts of Thailand. Notably, the tourist industry is the major source of income for Thailand. The country has managed to control the virus effectively as no COVID-19 cases due to the local transmission was reported here.

