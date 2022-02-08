Islamabad [Pakistan], February 8 (ANI): As many as two people were killed by the unknown assailants in Pakistan's capital Islamabad, Xinhua reported Tuesday.

The incident took place near an expressway in the capital, Xinhua reported citing local media. It further added that police and rescue team reached the site.

Police told local media that both of the parties had an old enmity.

According to the report, police cordoned off the area and started a search operation for the arrest of the assailants.

Pakistan is witnessing a tide of violence in recent months.

In recent months, Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for several attacks in the southwestern region of the country, with recent attacks on security posts in Pakistan that resulted in the death of seven Pakistani soldiers and 13 separatists. (ANI)

