Peshawar [Pakistan], March 22 (ANI): Two Pakistan Air Force (PAF) pilots were killed after trainee aircraft crashed near Peshawar during a routine training mission, local media reported on Tuesday.

Citing PAF statement, Geo tv reported that no other loss of life or property was reported on the ground so far.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Russia Urges Washington To Quit Escalating Tensions in Order To Normalize Ties With Moscow.

Pakistan Air Force spokesperson said a board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of the incident.

Earlier in September 2021, a trainee aircraft had crashed near Mardan during a routine training mission.

Also Read | US President Joe Biden Says United States Must Lead 'New World Order'.

In a similar incident in August 2021, a fighter trainee aircraft had also crashed during a routine training mission near Attock, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as per Geo tv. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)