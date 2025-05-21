Peshawar, May 21 (PTI) Two police personnel were killed and another injured in a terrorist attack on a police check post in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday.

According to police officials, the assailants used explosives to blow up the main gate of the check post located at the New Sabzi Mandi area of Bannu district, bordering north Waziristan before storming the premises and opening fire.

Also Read | TikTok Layoffs Expected Soon: TikTok Shop US Head Mu Qing Asks E-Commerce Staff To Work From Home Amid Operational Restructuring and Future Ban, Says Report.

In the ensuing exchange of fire, two policemen lost their lives, while one sustained injuries.

The explosion caused significant damage to the checkpost and nearby shops, including the collapse of an electricity transformer, which disrupted power supply in the area.

Also Read | India Launches Global Campaign 'Operation Sindoor Outreach'; 1st Batch of All-Party Delegation Leaves for 5-Nation Tour To Expose Pakistan's Role in Terrorism.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to apprehend the perpetrators.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)