Los Angeles, May 21: TikTok layoffs will likely be announced soon as the TikTok Shop US head Mu Qing reportedly asked its employees to work from home. According to a report, TikTok, amid facing the ban on June 19, 2025, has told its US-based e-commerce staff to start working from home, likely hinting at the upcoming round of job cuts. The TikTok ban in the US has been delayed multiple times. It was set to be enforced on January 19, 2025 amid the national security concerns of its parent company. President Donald Trump extended its ban for next 75-days and said that many parties were interested in buying it to keep the platform operational.

According to a report published by Bloomberg, TikTok told its e-commerce staff working in the United States to work from home, which may hint at the potential layoffs. The internal memo from TikTok Shop's new head, Mu Qing, suggested that the company would soon begin changes in the operations and personnel starting from May 21, 2025 (today). It reportedly indicated that the ByteDance-owned platform may shift towards a more efficient business model. Luminar Layoffs: US-Based LiDAR and Self-Driving Tech Developer Cuts More Jobs Amid Ongoing Restructuring, Sudden Departure of CEO Austin Russell.

Mu Qing was appointed last month, and his internal memo hinted that the key changes in the e-commerce US operation centre would begin on May 21 and also affect the global key accounts team. Mu Qing, who was an executive at ByteDance Ltd.'s Douyin in China, took charge of the e-commerce operations in the Seattle area in the United States.

TikTok has been struggling to keep its business running amid the upcoming ban. The platform may have to let go of a significant portion of its US business to stay operational and avoid a ban. After becoming the President, Donald Trump signed an executive order to pause the ban for 75 days, extending it till June 19, 2025. However, the US President also imposed higher tariffs on other countries, including China. Accenture To Promote 50,000 Employees Globally by June After Six-Month Delay, Rolls Out Salary Hikes up to 13%, Say Reports.

TikTok Shop was launched in the United States in 2023. It saw massive growth within a short time, and the business even surpassed Shein and Temu in sales. However, given the circumstances, TikTok may have to divest its US operations to buyers or face a complete ban.

