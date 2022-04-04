New Albany, Apr 4 (AP) A man fatally shot two people Monday at a gas station in southern Indiana and took a woman at a restaurant hostage before officers shot and wounded him as he drove toward them, authorities said.

The man was arrested Monday morning after police opened fire at the vehicle, Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said. The woman was able to flee the vehicle before it was driven toward officers.

Both the suspect and the woman were taken to a hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Earlier Monday, a man and woman were slain outside the gas station in New Albany, across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky.

Huls said the suspect drove off in a SUV which somehow got damaged. He then ran into the restaurant and forced a woman there inside another vehicle, which he allegedly used to drive toward the officers.

No other details were immediately available. (AP)

