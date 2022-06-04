United Nations, Jun 4 (AP) Two UN peacekeepers were killed Friday when their armored personnel carrier hit an improvised explosive device in central Mali in the sixth incident in less than two weeks targeting the UN mission in the West African nation that has faced a decade-long Islamic insurgency.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the device that killed the Egyptian peacekeepers and wounded one other was planted on a road outside the town of Douentza in the Mopti region.

Their APC was escorting a civilian convoy and was on its way from Douentza to Timbuktu when it hit the device, he said.

“The intent is to disrupt the lives of the Malian people, to disrupt transport, to disrupt security,” Dujarric said. “These roads are used by civilians, civilian trucks, civilian buses, but also by the security forces, whether it's the Malian army or UN peacekeepers … (who) have been victims over and over again of improvised explosive devices.”

It was the sixth incident in which a UN peacekeeping mission convoy was hit since May 22 and the second fatal attack on a convoy this week, the UN spokesman said.

A UN peacekeeping convoy was attacked by suspected terrorists in the northern Kidal region on Wednesday and a Jordanian peacekeeper was killed and three other Jordanians were wounded. Dujarric said the supply convoy came under sustained fire for about an hour from attackers who used small arms and rocket launchers.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the latest attack against the 18,000-strong UN peacekeeping mission in Mali whose primary mandate is to protect civilians.

Mali has struggled to contain an Islamic extremist insurgency since 2012. Extremist rebels were forced from power in Mali's northern cities with the help of a French-led military operation, but they regrouped in the desert and began launching attacks on the Malian army and its allies. Insecurity has worsened with attacks in the northern and central regions on civilians and UN peacekeepers. (AP)

