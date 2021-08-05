Baghdad [Iraq], August 5 (ANI/Xinhua): Two people were wounded on Wednesday evening in two bomb explosions in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, a source with the Iraqi Interior Ministry said.

One of the blasts took place in Karrada district in central Baghdad when a magnetic bomb stuck to a vehicle belonging to a private Iraqi security company detonated and wounded two people, the source told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

Another bomb went off at a liquor store in the same district, causing material damages to the store, the source said.

Iraqi security forces cordoned off the scenes of the blasts and launched investigations into the incidents, the source added.

The security situation in Iraq has improved since Iraqi security forces fully defeated the Islamic State (IS) group across the country late in 2017.

However, sporadic attacks still occur in the war-ravaged country as IS remnants have since melted into urban areas or deserts and rugged areas, carrying out frequent guerilla attacks against security forces and civilians. (ANI/Xinhua)

