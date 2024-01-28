Karachi [Pakistan], January 28 (ANI): The Karachi police on Sunday arrested around 20 workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), merely days before the general election in the country scheduled to be held on February 8. The incident unfolded when all the major political parties in Pakistan were organising rallies throughout the country, Dawn reported.

In a post on the social media platform 'X', PTI shared several videos showing party workers being dragged by police personnel during the political rally.

"Police are arresting peaceful people at Karachi during PTI's rally. These are visuals of free and fair elections," the party said in a post.

In another video shared by the PTI, police personnel were seen carrying sticks while dispersing the party members forcefully. The same streak of visuals posted on X includes the political party workers being assaulted and forced to flee the place with the use of tear gas.

The report also mentioned, that PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan said that police had arrested PTI Sindh General Secretary Ali Pal.

"We strongly condemn this action by Karachi Police. It is the constitutional right of every citizen to hold a peaceful rally during the election campaign," he said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Asad Raza that the action against PTI workers was taken because the party did not have a no-objection certificate.

Meanwhile, the PTI leader and former federal minister Hammad Azhar said that his father, the former Governor of Punjab province in Pakistan had also been arrested.

Taking the matter to social media platform X, Azhar said, "My 82-year-old father has been arrested. He wanted to lead a rally as per his democratic and constitutional right. Pakistan has today been reduced to a total fascist state with zero human rights or rule of law. One Nawaz Sharif and his daughter calling the shots and ruining the country." (ANI)

