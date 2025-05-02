Tel Aviv [Israel], May 2 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Fire and Rescue Services concluded Operation "Wall of Fire," putting out the wildfires in the Jerusalem Mountains.

During 33 consecutive hours of fighting the flames, firefighters acted with determination and determination as a living wall between the fire and the city - hence the operation was named "Wall of Fire."

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: 'America Stands in Solidarity With India, Supports the Right To Defend Itself' Says Pete Hegseth to Rajnath Singh.

"The name of the operation, which was born from the field, symbolises the uncompromising spirit of the firefighters, who operated under complex conditions and in a large number of simultaneous fire sectors," it said.

At its peak, high-intensity fighting was recorded in 8 different sectors.

Also Read | US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz To Step Down From Post After Signal Chat Fiasco, Alex Wong Also Out.

During the operation, forces from all over the country were deployed: 1,430 firefighters from all districts,167 fire engines, 38 ATVS, 12 firefighting aircraft, including 2 "Shimshon" aircraft, a contract helicopter and 3 firefighting and rescue helicopters, 8 drones and advanced forecasting systems, 5 Leviathan vehicles for logistical support.

21 firefighters were injured, mainly from smoke inhalation and contact with extreme heat. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)