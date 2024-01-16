Tel Aviv [Israel], January 16 (ANI/TPS): Since the beginning of the war in Gaza, Israeli security forces have captured approximately 2,700 wanted terrorists throughout Judea and Samaria Division the Jordan Valley region, approximately 1,300 of whom are associated with the terrorist organisation Hamas.

This is as Israel continues operations toward the eradication of terrorist cells throughout the country, not just in Gaza.

In the latest such operation, the soldiers of the IDF, together with forces from the Shin Bet (Israel's anti-terror General Security Service) and Border Police overnight operated throughout Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley region where they arrested 27 wanted terrorists.

In what was described as a battalion operation in Kfar Adna in Judea (south of Jerusalem), from where the three terrorists left for the attack in the Adura settlement last Friday, IDF and Shin Bet fighters will interrogate dozens of suspects. The village is still under cover, IDF forces have been working for the last few days to counter-terrorism there.

During the operation in Wadi Al Arais, security forces located and confiscated many weapons.

In addition, Israeli security forces also operated Monday in the village of Bnei Naim after the attack in the city of Ra'anana in which one woman was murdered, to interrogate dozens of suspects in the village. There they arrested two wanted persons.

No casualties were reported to Israeli forces. (ANI/TPS)

