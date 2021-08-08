Lahore, Aug 8 (PTI) Pakistani law enforcement agencies killed three Afghanistan-based terrorists in Punjab province on Sunday, officials said.

The Afghan terrorists belonged to banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Jamat-ul-Ahrar (JuA).

"Today the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab Police received credible information that members of banned organization TTP/JuA were present in a rented house in Gulshan Babar Abadi, Ferozwala, some 70kms from Lahore and planning to attack law enforcement agencies (Police, Army), Shia community, sensitive installations and personalities," the CTD said in a statement here.

It said on this information, the CTD team raided the place on Sunday. "When the CTD and police personnel surrounded the terrorists and asked them to surrender they opened fire on them. The CTD team and police retaliated, killing three terrorists who have been identified as Ehsanullah, Naimatullah and Abdul Salam. All three were Afghan nationals and belonged to TTP and JuA," it said.

The CTD said one suicide vest, three hand grenades, two Kalashnikovs, two pistols and ammunition have been recovered from them.

It said investigation has been started after lodging of a case at CTD police station, Lahore.

