Florida [US], June 7 (ANI): At least three people were killed and six others injured in a shooting at a graduation party in Miami-Dade County, Florida on Sunday.

The identities of those killed and wounded were not immediately released. The shooting took place about 2 am in the suburb of Kendall, reported Fox 35 Orlando.

One of those killed was a state corrections officer, Miami-Dade police Director Freddie Ramirez told news outlets. He said the party at a strip mall lounge was ending when one or more vehicles "pulled up and began to fire into the crowd."

Two of those who died were in one of the cars police believe was involved in the shooting. The vehicle sped off and crashed into a nearby wall. Authorities found at least one gun in the car, but its exact connection to the shooting was unclear, reported Fox 35 Orlando.

Miami-Dade is still reeling from a shooting last Sunday on Memorial Day weekend that killed three people and wounded over 20 others.

Another shooting on May 28 in the Wynwood area killed one person and injured six others, reported Fox 35 Orlando. (ANI)

