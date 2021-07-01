Nairobi [Kenya], July 1 (ANI/Xinhua): Three Kenyans were killed and one injured on Thursday by suspected al-Shabab militants who had raided a construction site in Kenya's border town of Dhobley, the police said.

The police said the casual labourers were in construction works when they were attacked by the militants believed to have crossed from neighboring Somalia.

"Out of the eight casual laborers, three lost their lives. One of them was injured and is currently in Dhobley hospital for treatment and stabilization," the police said in a security report.

The area is near the border with Somalia and the militants usually cross at will and stage attacks before escaping back. (ANI/Xinhua)

