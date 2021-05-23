Washington May 23: Three persons were killed and five sustained injuries following a shooting at a bar in Youngstown, Ohio on Sunday. The victims were taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, CNN reported citing Lt. Rutherford statement of the Youngstown Police Department.

According to police, officers were called to the Torch Club Bar and Grille in Youngstown shortly after 2 am (local time) after reports of a shooting.

No other details were provided by police on possible suspects or the circumstances leading to the shooting, CNN reported. An investigation into the matter is underway.

