Peshawar, Jan 7 (PTI) Three soldiers and 19 terrorists were killed in three separate raids on militant hideouts in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said on Tuesday.

The raids were carried out in the Matni area of Peshawar, the Bajizai area of Mohmand district, and Karak district.

Also Read | South Korea Political Crisis: Court Grants Extension of Warrant To Detain Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol Over His Short-Lived Imposition of Martial Law.

While eight terrorists were killed in the Peshawar operation, another eight died in Mohmand. Three terrorists were killed during the raid in Karak, the army said in a statement.

The military said three soldiers were also killed during these shootouts.

Also Read | Tibet Earthquake: 6.8-Magnitude Quake in Dingri County in Xigaze Kills 126 People, Tremors Felt in Nepal.

In recent months, Pakistan has stepped up intelligence-based operations against Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which has become emboldened since the Afghan Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in 2021. The TTP or Pakistan Taliban is a separate group, but a close ally of the Afghan Taliban.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)