Peshawar, Mar 18 (PTI) Security forces killed three terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in Pakistan's northwestern Province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military's media wing said on Monday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said security forces conducted the IBO in the general area of Tor Darra of Khyber district on the reported presence of terrorists.

“During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij [terrorists] location, as a result of which, three khwarij were sent to hell,” it added.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area, the ISPR added.

A sanitization operation was launched to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area as the “security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country”.

Last week, the Pakistan Army thwarted a terrorist attack on a check post and killed 10 militants following a suicide attack in the Jandola area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's South Waziristan district.

The military's media wing had said that the attempt to enter the post was effectively thwarted by the troops, forcing the terrorists to "ram an explosive-laden vehicle into the perimeter wall".

The country witnessed a sharp increase in terror attacks in January 2025, surging by 42 per cent compared to the previous month, according to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), a think tank.

The data revealed that at least 74 militant attacks were recorded nationwide, resulting in 91 fatalities, including 35 security personnel, 20 civilians, and 36 militants.

Another 117 individuals sustained injuries, including 53 security forces personnel, 54 civilians, and 10 militants.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remained the worst-affected province, followed by Balochistan.

In KP's settled districts, militants carried out 27 attacks, resulting in 19 fatalities, including 11 security personnel, six civilians, and two militants.

The tribal districts of KP (erstwhile Fata) witnessed 19 attacks, leading to 46 deaths, including 13 security personnel, eight civilians, and 25 militants.

Balochistan also experienced a surge in militant activity, with at least 24 attacks, which claimed 26 lives, including 11 security personnel, six civilians, and nine militants.

