Zhengzhou, July 22: Torrential rain has affected about 3 million people in central China's Henan Province, with 33 reported dead and eight still missing as of 4 am Thursday, local authorities said.

A total of 376,000 local residents have been relocated to safe places, said the provincial emergency management department. China Floods: Heavy Rainfall Leads to Flooding in Central China, Subways Inundated in Zhengzhou City.

Rainwater has damaged more than 215,200 hectares of crops, causing a direct economic loss of about 1.22 billion yuan (about 188.6 million US dollars).

