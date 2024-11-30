Lahore, Nov 30 (PTI) Pakistani law enforcement agencies arrested 34 terrorists including 11 high-profile individuals this month in the Punjab province, busting a "major terror network", police said on Saturday.

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police said in a statement that most of the arrested terrorists belong to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and ISIS (Daesh) terror groups.

Also Read | Pakistan Government and PTI Spar Over Casualties, Fresh Row Over Plans To Ban Imran Khan's Party.

The CTD busted a major terror network in Punjab and arrested 34 terrorists in November, the statement said.

Terrorists have been nabbed from various districts, including Lahore, Bahawalnagar, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, and Rahim Yar Khan, it said.

Also Read | California: Teacher Dies of Rabies After Being Bitten by Bat in Classroom at School in Dos Palos.

"In Lahore, 11 high-profile terrorists linked to extremist groups, including TTP, have been arrested. Explosives, maps of key government buildings, and other materials have been recovered from them," the CTD said.

Explosives, 28 detonators, nearly 90 feet of safety fuse wire, firearms and ammunition, hand grenades and banned literature were recovered from them, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)