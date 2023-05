Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 2 (ANI/WAM): A third evacuation plane from Sudan on Tuesday has arrived in the United Arab Emirates, carrying 126 nationals from 5 countries.

The UAE continues the process of prioritising the evacuation of the most vulnerable, including the sick, children, the elderly and women, with the operation in line with the UAE's commitments to humanitarian assistance and strengthening global cooperation and solidarity.

The UAE will host and provide them with all necessary support and assistance prior to their safe transfer to their home countries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed the UAE's commitment to providing aid and assistance to countries in times of need, highlighting its work with international partners and the global community to serve the interests of the Sudanese people. (ANI/WAM)

