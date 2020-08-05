Karachi, Aug 5 (PTI) Around 40 people were injured in a grenade attack during a rally of a hardline Islamist party on Wednesday in Pakistan's financial capital Karachi.

Senior police officials confirmed that two unidentified persons on a motorcycle had thrown the hand grenade at the truck which was the main attraction of the Jamaat-i-Islami rally when it passed through the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area in Karachi.

The banned Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA) claimed responsibility for the attack through social media.

Meeran Yousuf,the media coordinator to the Sindh health minister, said the condition of some of the injured was critical.

“Majority of them have minor injuries and have been discharged already,” Yousuf said.

Jamaat-i-Islami chief Siraj ul Haq termed it as a “cowardly attack” on the rally, which was taken out by the hardline religious party to mark the first anniversary of India's decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

